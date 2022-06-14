Hoeven to face political newcomer Christiansen in November

BISMARCK, N.D. – U.S. Sen. John Hoeven easily won North Dakota’s Republican primary Tuesday, and is set to face a Democrat in November who has raised a fraction of his $3.2 million in campaign funds.

Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, defeated a largely unknown challenger in the Democratic primary, Fargo art and antiques dealer Michael Steele.

Hoeven coasted past oil field worker Riley Kuntz, a poorly funded political neophyte.

Hoeven is seen as a shoo-in in November.