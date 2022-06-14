Kevin Maris teaches kids tips his father taught him at All-Star Week baseball clinic

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Roger Maris’ son Kevin hosts a youth baseball clinic as part of Roger Maris All-Star Week.

Events like these are to promote one of Fargo’s most famous sons’ passion for improving kids’ development through sports.

The Maris family and Sanford Health are working to teach children the importance of sportsmanship, teamwork, leadership and building confidence.

“It’s a thrill for us to come up here and put on these camps and pass on the knowledge that dad passed onto us. It’s a lot of stuff that you might not get in a book and learning the tricks of the trade that he was able and fortunate to learn and develop that I can pass along to these kids is a lot of fun for us,” Maris said.

All money raised for Maris All Star Week goes to the Roger Maris Cancer Center.

