Biden nominates Chauvin prosecutor to be federal judge

Jerry Blackwell

MINNEAPOLIS – President Biden has nominated one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd to be a federal judge.

Jerry Blackwell is a Minneapolis attorney and a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke.

Blackwell helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing Floyd.

In June 2020, Blackwell won a posthumous pardon for a Black man who was convicted of raping a white Duluth woman in 1920.