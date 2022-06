RedHawks Win Third Straight Series

Top Cleburne at home,10-3

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks win their third straight series by defeating the Cleburne Railroaders at home, 10-4.

Leo Pina and John Silviano both hit two-run homers in the second and fourth innings to get out to a 5-0 lead.

The series wraps with the first afternoon home game Thursday at 12:30.