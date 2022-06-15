UND Hockey Finalizes 2022-23 Schedule

Announces non-conference slate

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota hockey already knew their opponents for the gauntlet head coach brad berry calls the NCHC. Now, the whole schedule is complete as the non-conference games were finalized.

UND starts things off with back to back home series against teams from the east in Holy Cross and Quinnipiac. The Crusaders have never won against the Fighting Hawks while the Bobcats haven’t played at the Ralph since 2006, however did split last season’s series in Connecticut.

The rivalry with the Gophers continues in Minneapolis week three where the Hawks have swept every series since 2007, capped off by the hall of game game in Vegas against Arizona State, a road match-up against Bemidji State and a first ever match-up with Lindenwood to begin the new year.