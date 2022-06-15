Winnipeg Bicyclist Raising Money For His Granddaughter Hit & Killed on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KVRR/AP) — A bicyclist from Winnipeg who was raising money for his granddaughter’s kidney transplant has died in a Sioux Falls hospital.
Jean-Pierre Petit was on a long-distance ride and hit from behind by a cargo truck last Thursday while riding on the shoulder of Interstate 29.
He had passed through Fargo earlier in the week on June 6th.
The 53-year-old was planning to cycle from Winnipeg to Hot Springs in the Black Hills where there’s a fountain of natural spring water called the Kidney Springs.
Highway Patrol is investigating whether to file charges against the 65-year-old truck driver.