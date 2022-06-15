Woman Elected To Fargo School Board Makes Fargo History

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — One of four newcomers elected to the Fargo School Board is believed to be the first Black person elected to any office in Fargo’s history, according to local long-time political observers.

Nyamal Dei says she was met with some hostility as she knocked on 4,000 doors in Fargo, but the good outweighed the bad.

She is a refugee of South Sudan and came to the U.S. at the age of 10.

Last year she obtained her masters in public health and now works in the industry.

Dei has a 16-year-old daughter in Fargo Public Schools.

She says her priorities will be mental health, diversity and retaining high quality teachers and staff.