Report: Scholarship pulled from former UND running back after sex assault allegation

Otis Weah

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-KNOX) – A Missouri newspaper says Missouri State has rescinded a scholarship offer to former UND running back Otis Weah of Moorhead, after he was accused of sexual assault at UND and banned from the school for five years.

The News-Leader of Springfield credits multiple sources who requested anonymity.

The paper says, after it reported that Weah planned to transfer to Missouri State, it was contacted by family members of a former UND student who made the allegations.

The family said police reports were not filed because the accuser feared that her name would be made public. Instead, she reported the incident to UND’s Title IX office.

According to the paper, UND declined to confirm Weah’s suspension, citing privacy rules. But UND did confirm that he has not been enrolled since last year’s fall semester.

The paper said that — after its story was published — Weah admitted to being involved in the investigation and suspended from UND, but denied the allegations.

Weah played two seasons at UND.