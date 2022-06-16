West Fargo Rural Fire Dept. fined $20,000 for violating ND gaming laws

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota’s attorney general has fined the West Fargo Rural Fire Dept. and barred it from conducting charitable gambling at two sites after investigators uncovered significant violations of state gaming laws and administrative rules.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the gambling was directly benefiting the owner of Bar Nine and Bordertown Bar & Grill.

Wrigley fined the fire department $20,000 but suspended $5,000 of the fine for five years. He ordered a one year suspension of gambling at the two sites effective July 1.

Only nonprofit charitable or public-spirited organizations may conduct gambling in the state, not bars or businesses.