Lawsuit seeks to reinstate UND women’s hockey program

UND women's hockey team

FARGO (KVRR) – Four women who recently graduated from North Dakota high schools have filed a class action lawsuit that seeks to reinstate the University of North Dakota women’s hockey program.

The complaint was filed in federal court. It comes three years after a judge dismissed a similar complaint by former UND Fighting Hawks players.

The women allege that UND violated Title IX laws that prohibit women from being treated differently because of gender.

The lawsuit was filed by 19-year-old Emily Becker, of Grand Forks, 20-year-old Calli Forsberg, of Devils Lake, 19-year-old Morgan Stenseth, of Grand Forks and 18-year-old Maya Tellman, of Grand Forks.

The women say they want to attend UND and play hockey but the decision to drop the program has deprived them of that that opportunity.

UND dropped the women’s hockey program in 2017.

Read the complaint HERE.