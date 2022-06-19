Juneteenth celebration shares African American heritage

People in the FM Metro celebrate Juneteenth at the third annual Fargo celebration.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — This year’s theme is Sankofa.

The message is to make progress towards the future by claiming the past.

Organizers say this event is important to educate the community as a whole on the Juneteenth holiday, what it represents and how it’s acknowledged in our country.

People gathered for soul food, there was live music and poetry performances.

Local black owned vendors were also provided a platform to sell their products and bring awareness to their brands.

“We have an amazing event going on today celebrating people, celebrating history, celebrating love, celebrating trauma, and celebrating history. It’s an amazing event for everyone here and a chance to get to know people in the community,” said Graelin Garlington, organizer.

They want to see this event expand into a parade or street fair in the future.