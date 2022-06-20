Cross still stands after fire destroys Texas church

BRIDGEPORT, Texas (Fox News) – A fire tore through a Texas church on Friday, leveling the building and destroying nearly everything inside – except for a cross that was still standing among the charred debris.

The fire broke out at the Balsora Baptist Church in Bridgeport and quickly consumed the structure, according to Wise County Emergency Services Department No. 2.

As the flames were put out and the smoke cleared, firefighters spotted the sign of hope still standing.

“A devastating loss to our community, but a sight to behold,” the department said. “The fire took the structure, but not the cross. A symbol that the building was just that, a building. The Church is the congregation, and where 2 or more gather, there He shall be also.”

Extreme temperatures posed a challenge to the fire crew’s resources, prompting officials to request aid from at least 11 other local and state agencies, the department said.

As firefighters battled the blaze, the church roof began to collapse with crews still inside, according to fire officials. Several firefighters were treated by Wise County EMS on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.