Fargo Post 2 Extends Win Streak to 12 Games

Beats Grand Forks Royals at home, 6-1

FARGO, N.D. — After thirteen on the road to start the summer, Fargo Post 2 gets extends their win streak to 12 games knocking off the Grand Forks Royals at home, 7-1.

Post 2 has now won back to back games at Jack Williams after an 8-7 win over Wayzata on Sunday.

Game two of the doubleheader with the Royals was postponed due to rain.