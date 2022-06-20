Williston man accused of threatening to kill doctor at Fargo VA

Fargo VA Medical Center

FARGO (KVRR) – Federal prosecutors say a Williston, North Dakota man threatened to kill his doctor at the Fargo VA Medical Center.

Curtis Lee Moran is charged in federal court with Threatening Interstate Communications.

According to an affidavit by a special agent with the VA’s Office of Inspector General, Moran issued the threat during a phone call to the White House VA call center on June 14.

“I am just going to kill my doctor and get life in prison” the affidavit says. “I am going to get drunk and get my car running and just go in there and find the first white male doctor and stab him with a knife.”

The affidavit says that a Fargo VA psychologist received a threatening voicemail from Moran on June 14. “If I choose to, I will f– kill you, I’m going to f– stab you.”

Court documents say during a second voicemail, Moran said “he takes back the previous call because he didn’t want the police to come, but then said forget it let the police come.”

Court documents say Moran was convicted of felony Corporal Injury to Spouse/Cohabitant in California in 2016.