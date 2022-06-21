Fargo School Board votes to fire Kevin Kennedy

Kevin Kennedy

UPDATE: After meeting in executive session for many hours, the Fargo School Board voted 7-0 to fire Fargo South High School teacher Kevin Kennedy.

Board Member Robin Nelson recused herself from the vote.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo School Board has spent several hours in executive session.

They may need a second day for a vote to finalize the decision to fire Fargo South High School teacher Kevin Kennedy. Kennedy’s personnel file details accusations of inappropriate comments and contact with students.

Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi outlined the standards of North Dakota Century Code under which the discharge for cause is recommended as immoral conduct, conduct unbecoming of the position held by the individual and failure to correct behavior after written notices.

“It is our belief that we have the information to recommend discharge for cause as it violates three standards outlined in that cause of North Dakota century code,” Gandhi says.

Kennedy has been teaching English, theatre and performing arts at Fargo South since 2013.