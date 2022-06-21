Grand Forks Man Arrested & Charged In Sunday Gun Incident

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man is arrested and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment for a gun-related incident over the weekend.

Police arrested 26-year-old Kyle Genes after finding several shell casings in the 1900 block of 12th Street South on Sunday.

No one was hurt.

Police say it was a domestic incident and not tied to retribution for an incident in East Grand Forks last year as some media outlets have reported.