Significant storm damage reported in Otter Tail County

Storm damage on Blanche Lake

OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Cleanup is underway around Otter Tail Lake and the surrounding area after strong wind did significant damage late Monday night.

Carr’s Tree Service in Ottertail City says part of its roof was blown off as was a section of roof at the Otter Supper Club across Highway 78. Carr’s says it is swamped with service calls.

Boats and pontoons overturned. In some cases, they were heavily damaged.

Residents of Buchanan Lake and Blanche Lake also reported damage to trees, cabins, homes and vehicles.