RedHawks Pitcher Kevin McGovern Adds to Already Impressive American Association Resume

Set league's wins record with 56

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeated the Lakes Country Dockhounds 14-3 last night in Wisconsin.

While the win was impressive on its own for starting pitcher Kevin McGovern, the victory wrote his page in the American Association’s record books.

McGovern earned his 56th career win while helping the RedHawks secure their 25th of the season.

This is McGovern’s ninth year in the league and third season with the RedHawks.

He broke the AA’s strikeout record last season before moving up to the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization.

Before pitching for the RedHawks, the ace starred with the Winnipeg Goldeyes and is still their all time strikeouts leader with 479.

McGovern has pitched in four games this season posting a 4 and 1 record with 49 strikeouts which is third best in the league.

He spoke about the long road to get the record.

“I’ve had you know a lot of failures at the beginning of my career, the middle of my career and even close to the end of my career that I kept moving forward and started believing in myself and it leads to a lot of accomplishments that I wasn’t expecting,” McGovern said. “This is definitely up there as one of the top accomplishments of my career and I think it just shows too what I am trying to do which is stay healthy and give as much as I can for my team and those kind of numbers start adding up.”

The RedHawks are back at home Friday night against Kane County.