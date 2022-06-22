Sen. Kevin Cramer may need pinky finger amputated after yard work accident

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer seriously injured the pinky finger on his right hand when a large boulder rolled over it while doing yard work over the weekend.

Cramer needed immediate surgery.

The Republican said in a statement he has been staying in North Dakota close to medical care as there is a high risk of infection and the possible need for amputation of the finger, but he is “alert and in good spirits.”

Cramer clarified to KFGO his pinky finger was injured after his office sent out a statement saying his right hand was injured and would possibly need to be amputated.

“Although I am missing this week of votes and hearings, I am monitoring Senate business closely and in constant contact with my colleagues and staff. I plan to return to Washington, after the Independence Day state work period and expect to be doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps,” Cramer said.

Cramer did not give specifics as to how his hand was injured or if he was ever hospitalized.