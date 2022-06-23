Man reported missing in Beltrami Co. found

UPDATE: The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says Gary Schyma was found in Waubun, Minnesota and has been reunited with his family.

HAGALI TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) – Authorities are searching for a missing man in Beltrami County.

Gary Schyma was driving a 2013 black Chevy Silverado with Minnesota license plate EJE313. Schyma was last seen wearing crocs, gray sweatpants, and a green and gray long-sleeved shirt.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating Gary Schyma. If you have seen Schyma or his truck, please call the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111.