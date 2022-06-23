Two arrested following late night chase through Fargo and Moorhead

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Two people were arrested Wednesday night after a chase involving police from Fargo and Moorhead.

It started shortly after 11 p.m. when a Fargo officer attempted to stop a pickup that had fled from Fargo police twice in the previous two days.

The pickup drove into Moorhead where a Clay County Deputy attempted to use a tire deflation device. The vehicle then headed westbound on I-94 back to Fargo and exited onto South University Drive. Police used spike strips to slow the pickup and followed.

A member of the Metro Street Crimes Unit was in an unmarked vehicle and followed the pickup which then drove through road construction barriers and got stuck in the mud on 21st Avenue South where the driver and a passenger fled on foot but were quickly caught.

The driver, 33-year-old Phillip Murray, with no permanent address, is facing charges of fleeing, aggravated reckless endangerment, and driving under suspension.

The passenger, 30-year-old Amy St. John, of Moorhead, is charged with providing false information to law enforcement, and also had an open warrant. St. John had minor injuries when the pickup came to a hard stop in the road construction area.