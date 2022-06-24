Easton Stick “Confident” Heading into Year Four With The Chargers

Stick was all-time winningest QB in FCS

FARGO, N.D — Former North Dakota State Quarterback Easton Stick enters the last year of a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers and can become an unrestricted free agent. He’s not thinking about that, however as the Bolts look to make the playoffs in year two under head coach Brandon Staley.

Stick says the energy at the facility is at an all-time high and that’s because the organization has brought in veterans to help the locker room.

“You can just tell the grow in that organization with coach Staley and his leadership. His vision. Everyone is on board,” Stick said. “Everyone is fully in on how he sees everything. That’s exciting. We added a lot of new pieces especially on defense. Veteran guys. Guys who have won super bowls. All-pro players. My locker is right next to Kyle Van Noy. Getting a chance to talk to him everyday. He’s got two super bowl rings. That’s cool stuff.”

Stick has yet to see the field in the regular season and is the third QB listed on the depth chart, however has confidence in his coaches and others in the position room no matter what role he plays.

“I really appreciate everyone in the quarterback room. It’s been a lot of fun and really easy to work with,” Stick said. “You don’t take that for granted because that’s not the case everywhere. Working with just who shoot is one of the best players in the nfl certainly at our position. This is year 14 for chase. Just the amount of experience in that room and the coaching staff is great.”

Stick certainly left his impact on the field for the Bison and now will make one off it. Starting next season, the former all-American will have an endowment at the university giving a scholarship to one future commit..