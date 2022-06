Minnesota Vikings Receiver Adam Thielen Hosts Youth Camp For Kids

Second time bringing it to Fargo-Moorhead area

WEST FARGO, N.D — Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen brought his youth camp to the Rustad Recreation Center in West Fargo.

The Detroit Lakes native gave one-on-one instruction in football skills and drills to help them improve their game.

The KVRR Sports team was able to follow the All-Pro around the camp for some sights and sounds.