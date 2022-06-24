Trump praises Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Donald Trump praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overruling a right to an abortion in an interview with Fox News.

Three of the justices voting in favor were Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

He said the decision announced Friday would “work out for everybody.” He added that the decision is ”following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago,” he said, according to the channel.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Friday voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to abortion.