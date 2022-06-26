GoFundMe To Help Red River Women’s Clinic Move Raises Over $600,000

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A GoFundMe account created just two days ago to raise money to move North Dakota’s only abortion clinic to Moorhead has raised over $609,000.

Nearly 8 thousand people have contributed to the fund.

Red River Women’s Clinic of Fargo has served as the state’s only abortion clinic for over 20 years.

North Dakota has a trigger law in place meaning abortion would become illegal in the state 30 days after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

According to the fundraiser, the clinic has already purchased space in Moorhead but they need to pay for renovations and furnishings.