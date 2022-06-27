FAA, police investigating after laser pointed at NDHP aircraft

(FAA)

FARGO (KVRR) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a laser was pointed at a North Dakota Highway Patrol airplane Saturday night.

Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says the incident happened while the airplane was conducting a speeding surveillance operation with local law enforcement over Fargo and West Fargo.

Niewind says after the pilot determined where the laser was coming from, West Fargo Police went to a residence to speak with the occupants.

Niewind says it also appears that other aircraft in the area may have been targeted with a laser Saturday night.

The FAA says pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime.