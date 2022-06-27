Mark J. Lindquist schedules Ukraine benefit concert in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Moorhead Air Force veteran Mark J. Lindquist announces charity concerts in Fargo and Ukraine to raise money for war relief efforts.

He has scheduled The Mark J. Lindquist Big Band Charity Benefit Concert series for July 8 in Fargo, but hasn’t booked a venue yet.

Lindquist is also holding a show in Kharkiv, Ukraine and wants to entertain people across the European country to get their minds off of the shelling of their hometowns.

“I’m going to get out there in my tuxedo. I’m going to get out there in my sequins. I’m going to sing a little tune from Frank Sinatra and we’re going to raise some money for the cause,” Lindquist said in a Facebook video.

Lindquist is working with a shipping company on getting up to 200 tons of donated medical supplies shipped from Minneapolis to Ukraine. You can make it happen by clicking here to donate.