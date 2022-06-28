MNDOT shares Moorhead 11th St underpass & Hwys. 10 & 75 project details

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation answers questions and gets concerns from people in Moorhead on the 11th Street underpass and reconstruction of Highways 10 and 75.

The underpass project includes Americans With Disabilities Act approved pedestrian accessibility improvements, updating utilities and signals. Construction is set to begin next year and end in 2025.

The Highways 10 and 75 project will revamp Main Avenue from the Red River to 10th Street and 8th Street from Main Avenue to 24th Avenue. Work is set to begin in 2025.

“We’re going to have guaranteed lower response times south of the railroad tracks regardless of train traffic. We have had calls that have resulted in extremely long wait times where our second station on the south side of town has had to be that first responding unit while we’re working our way to an underpass in Fargo or on the other side of town,” Moorhead Fire Department Chief Jeff Wallin said.

