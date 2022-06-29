Troubled Former Africa Restaurant & Nightclub Up For Sale

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Summit Nightclub in Fargo, the former Africa Restaurant and Nightclub, is for sale.

The business, with a full commercial kitchen and class “A” liquor license, is listed for $1.5 million dollars.

Real estate developer Tyler Brandt bought the building and liquor license last year.

That followed a deadly shooting in the parking lot and dozens of police calls.

Eventually, the city liquor control board suspended its liquor license.