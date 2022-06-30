Maroon 5 Cancels Fargodome Stop, Again

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More bad news for fans waiting since 2020 to see Maroon 5 in Fargo.

The band has canceled its Fargodome show, again, along with most of its summer U.S. tour and no reason has been given.

The only dates still on the bands website include stops in Quebec City and Orlando.

They were supposed to be in Fargo in 2020 then the pandemic started.

The concert was rescheduled for 2021 before being canceled and rescheduled again for August 12.

Tickets will be refunded through Ticketmaster.