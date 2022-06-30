Two Local Hockey Players Headline Team USA Roster for Gretzky Cup

Moorhead's Joe Gramer, Warroad's Grant Slukynsky make roster

MOORHEAD, Minn — Moorhead defenseman Joe Gramer and Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky will get the chance to represent the United States donning the red, white and blue at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup for the Under-18 select team starting July 29th in Red deer, Alberta.

Gramer and Slukynsky are two of five Minnesotans to make the roster joining Hermantown’s Ty Hanson, Plymouth’s Will Ingemann and Rosemount’s Will Whitelaw..

The process to make the team was a grind. The week long tryout took place in Buffalo, New York consisting of over 150 skaters having just seven games to prove their worth and make the final 24-man roster.

“Its been a lot of hard work behind this. It’s been a goal of mine for a while to make this team,” Gramer said. “When I heard my name, I was just really excited to get the opportunity to wear that logo on my chest. Its really cool. It’ll just be a really good experience and there will be a lot of guys watching so hopefully I can play well in front of them. I’ll be able to keep this experience with me and give me an advantage over some others who don’t have this opportunity to do something like this.”

Play begins against Slovakia and skates through August 6th.