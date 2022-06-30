VA defends plan to build outhouse at Fargo National Cemetery

FARGO (KVRR) – The Dept. of Veterans Affairs is responding to a coalition of local veterans who oppose plans to build an outhouse at the Fargo National Cemetery.

United Patriotic Bodies says an outhouse, which the VA calls a “vault toilet,” would be impractical because it would have no electricity, plumbing or heat.

In a statement to KVRR News, the VA said “The vault toilet is a waterless, non-flush toilet that stores waste in a large airtight underground container (vault). It will be emptied and cleaned on a regular schedule.”

“It is important to recognize that the vault toilet is just one part of the overall project. NCA is taking a deliberate approach to the cemetery’s development based on its use and we are actively engaged with the community around Fargo National Cemetery. We recognized the need for some enhancements based on public requests.”

But United Patriotic Bodies Commander Jason Hicks says there’s been no communication with the VA regarding the issue. “No one has heard anything from the VA on this. It is quite sad,” Hicks said.

Hicks says the veterans will go forward with plans to file a formal complaint with the VA through U.S. Sen. John Hoeven’s office.

The $246,000 project includes the vault toilet, wind walls around the shelter and an additional onsite storage building.