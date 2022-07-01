ND Job Service websites down since Sunday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – Two websites that serve Job Service North Dakota have now been offline for nearly a week due to what the department is calling a vendor service issue.

The database that allows job seekers to search for jobs, as well as the site which houses labor market information are affected by the outage.

The outage, which began Sunday, is disrupting the job search process for job-seekers. Unemployment claims are not affected, and the vendor said no data has been compromised in the service disruption.

Workforce services director Phil Davis calls the outage “unfortunate” and says they hope to have it back online as soon as possible.