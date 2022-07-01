Fireworks are being snatched off the shelves

Food, family and fun on the water are all associated with the celebration of America's independence.

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR)- Fireworks have become a staple in Fourth of July celebrations.

Stores are swarmed with customers buying bundles of fireworks to light up the skies. Some of the most popular at Starr Fireworks are Happy Family fireworks. Workers say there is a lot of color packed in them to light up the skies.

“We’ve seen lots of sales. We get any budget you can spend anywhere from $2.50 all the way up to thousands and thousands of dollars. And that happens every year, every day,” Brandon Rostberg with Starr Fireworks.

Having and using of fireworks in Fargo is illegal. In West Fargo you can shoot fireworks on July fourth between 8:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. In Minnesota the only fireworks that can be sold and used are non-explosive and non-aerial like snakes and sparklers.