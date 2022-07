Fire fully engulfs McIntosh, Minn. home

MCINTOSH, MINNESOTA (KVRR) – A homeowner needs somewhere else to stay following a fire in McIntosh, Minnesota.

First responders were sent to the 200 block of State Street Southwest around 10:15 Sunday night.

They found the home fully engulfed in flames. The homeowner got out of the house by themselves.

The fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.