Eight people hurt in Minneapolis July 4 shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – (FOX 9) Minneapolis Park Police say eight people were hospitalized, several with critical injuries, after a shooting at Boom Island Park late Monday night.

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Park Police say they responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. There was no formal Fourth of July event at the park, but people had gathered on their own to celebrate the holiday.

Police say no one is in custody.