Body found in Red River in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A body is found near the shoreline of the Red River in Moorhead by children.

It happened around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon near 10th Street North.

Police say the body was in the water for “a significant period of time.” Police say property found on the body leads them to believe it’s a man.

The body will be taken to the Ramsey County, Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.