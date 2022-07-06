Kaprizov Reportedly in Legal Trouble; Wild GM Denies it
Russian TV station said he fled country after fake military I.D.
MONTREAL (AP) – Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin said Kirill Kaprizov remains in Russia and is doing well, denying a report the star winger returned to the U.S. and adding the team is trying to find out more about the situation.
Russian newspaper Sport-Express reported Wednesday that Kaprizov immediately returned to the U.S. after Philadelphia Flyers goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov was taken to a remote military base in northern Russia because his name was linked to fraudulent military identification.