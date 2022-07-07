Cruise night showcases nice rides at Moorhead Center Mall

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – It was a rocking good time full of horsepower at Moorhead Cruise Night.

Gearheads showed off their cars’ muscle and how they restored them.

Mall businesses like Kreps Family Farm had food and items for sale.

Uptown performed many songs like Kryptonite by Three Doors Down. That band will be at the Red River Valley Fair Friday night.

If you missed out, that’s fine. You have plenty of time to get to cruise nights on the first Thursday of the month until September.