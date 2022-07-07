Minnesota veterans & their families can apply for service bonus money

MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Minnesota veterans, active duty military members and families of those who served during the war on terrorism can apply for a bonus payment to recognize their service.

The money comes from a law signed in May including $25 million for post September 11th veterans and Gold Star families. To be eligible, people must have served between September 11th, 2001 and August 20th, 2021. They can receive $600 to $2,000.

The State of Minnesota has a long history of awarding service bonuses to Minnesota veterans who served in America’s wars. Starting in 1919 after World War I, through World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, and now the Global War on Terrorism. MDVA recognizes the sacrifices and courage Minnesotans took to defend our country,” Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke said.

Click here to apply.