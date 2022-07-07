Red River Women’s Clinic sues to block state abortion ban

The lawsuit claims North Dakota's abortion ban is unconstitutional under the state Constitution.

FARGO (KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has filed a lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of a North Dakota law that will prohibit nearly all abortions, now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

The 19-page lawsuit was filed in state court in Bismarck. North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick are co-defendants.

“We have faced relentless attacks from North Dakota lawmakers who have long wanted us gone. But we will fight this draconian ban like the other outrageous bans and restrictions that came before it,” according to Red River Women’s Clinic Director Tammi Kromenaker.

“Being the last remaining abortion clinic in the state, our patients already have to travel long distances just to reach us. Our patients deserve the right to access essential health care if and when they need it regardless of zip code.”

The lawsuit says North Dakota’s abortion ban “will have a devastating impact on the health, well-being, and economic prospects of women in North Dakota.”

“We are carefully reviewing and evaluating the complaint. I will reserve further comment until our formal response is complete and filed with the district court,” Wrigley said in a written statement.

“My position in responding to the suit will be developed in the coming days and weeks” Burdick said. “Like we do on all our cases, we will follow North Dakota law, and any orders made by the court, as those may apply to any fact situations that arise in Cass County.”

Effective July 28, abortions will be outlawed in North Dakota. The ban includes exceptions for rape, incest, or for preserving the life of the mother.