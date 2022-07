RedHawks Series Win Streak Ends At Eight

Winnipeg beats F-M, 1-0

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have their series win streak end at eight after a 1-0 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Newman Outdoor Field.

F-M outhit the Goldyes, 7-3, however left seven runners on base.

The RedHawks will now hit the road for the final three games before the all-star break against the Sioux Falls Canaries.