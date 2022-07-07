Sandy’s Donuts reopens its three locations after kitchen floor renovations

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — All three Sandy’s Donuts in Fargo and West Fargo are back in business.

“It was sad with it being closed because it was hard not to be like, ‘Let’s go to Sandy’s and get a donut,’ We actually had to wait. Now that it’s open, it’s really good to finally get those donuts. Sandy’s donuts is different. They have like this perfect dough on their donuts, you can’t get anywhere else,” Caely Moran and Ava Finn said.

The 10 day hiatus replacing kitchen floors, parking lot renovations and deep cleaning is over.

“A lot of people have come in because they missed us and we were happy to see them, they were happy to see us and it’s just been a lot of fun working today,” Sandy’s Donuts General Manager Rose Bonnet said.

Co-owner Mark Ostlund says this was the right time to get the projects done since July is one of the lighter months for business.

“We got a lot of projects done, we got a new floor in the kitchens. We had to take all of our equipment out and do a resurface in there so we got that done. We did some parking lot projects and deep cleaning and we’re ready to go again,” Ostlund said.

During the break, many employees worked side jobs to pass the time.

“We love to be part of the community doing some volunteer work. We had some of our staff at New Life Center at the thrift store helping out. At the New Life Center itself doing some projects. I think they were doing some landscaping. We did some help with Habitat for Humanity too. We had some staff over there help build a house and they had a great time. It was a really good time for our staff too,” Ostlund said.

Customers are looking forward to adding to their routine.

“We’re big proponents of supporting local so that’s what we really like to do and that’s why we wanna be here and celebrate the opening and celebrate Sandy’s. No more DD’s, Sandy’s is open again,” Susan and Stewart McKelvie said.

“It’s a simple and easy way to get some breakfast and some chocolate milk and donuts or coffee and donuts never can disappoint,” Sandy’s employee Welcome Muhoza said.

Managers estimate Sandy’s Donuts lost between $50,000 to $100,000 of business during their 10 days off.