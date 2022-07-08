Body found in river in Moorhead identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the body of a man who was pulled from the Red River in north Moorhead Wednesday afternoon.

He was 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh of Fargo. The body was spotted near the shoreline.

Police say the medical examiner did not find any evidence of significant trauma to the body, but a definitive cause of death was not determined. A toxicology report is pending.

Police say it appeared that the body had been in the river for some time.