Officer involved shooting leaves man in critical condition

An officer-involved shooting after 3 Fargo Police officers responded to a call when they saw 2 people slumped over in a van that was reported stolen.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Chief Dave Zibolski spoke about the incident and their pursuit to catch the third suspect.

“Approximately 8:07 am this morning our officers were dispatched to a possible man down on the 3400 block of 15th Ave S. The caller indicated that there was a couple individuals slumped over the wheel, of a van that was parked in a garage at that location,” said Chief Dave Zibolski, Fargo PD.

Authorities tell us the van was reported stolen two days ago, and officers arrived on the scene and entered the garage.

Then the suspects attempted to flee the scene, the driver was shot and is hospitalized in critical but stable condition, another was arrested and is being questioned.

Fargo Police are searching for a third suspect.

“The third suspect that fled from the stolen vehicle, so he’s wanted for being the passenger in a stolen vehicle, and is described as a Hispanic or Native American male, between five nine and five eleven, with a shaved head, medium build, wearing a light blue t shirt and light blue jeans,” said Zibolski.

They say he was last seen running southbound on the 1600 block of 35th street south.

“We don’t know anything about this individual other than he was in a stolen vehicle, we don’t know if he has any other weapons, but certainly he’s wanted for that offense,” said Zibolski.

“Police are still on the scene where we know an officer involved shooting took place as you can see behind me. Chief Zibolski says that the BCI is will take over the investigation, which is typical protocol for an officer involved shooting,” said Zibolski.

“He’ll be placed on administrative duty while BCI conducts the investigation so meaning that there’s no disciplinary action being taken. Obviously we’ll put him on administrative duty until the investigation is done,” said Zibolski.

He says after the BCI investigates the State Attorney’s office will review the case to decide whether the officers use of deadly force were justified under North Dakota law.

From that decision the officer will either return to full duty. or further actions could be taken.

Police say if you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts or the incident to call 701- 241-1405, the direct investigation line.