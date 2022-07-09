West Fargo man arrested on attempted murder charge

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A West Fargo man is arrested on attempted murder charges.

19-year-old Omar Deronjic of West Fargo is charged with three counts of terrorizing and one count of attempted murder. Grand Forks Police dispatched to the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane area for a disturbance involving several people at around 8:30 Friday night.

Witnesses report that a man displayed a handgun. Responding officers received a report that one person had been shot. Officers found the wounded victim and rendered aid on scene.

The victim was transported to Altru hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities were able to locate Deronjic’s vehicle based on witness descriptions.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department.