Fargo Post 2 Scores 19 in Win Over Moorhead Blues

MOORHEAD, Minn — Coming off competing in the Gopher Classic this weekend, Fargo Post 2 went across the Red River to take down the Moorhead Blues, 19-5.

Post 2 is back in action Thursday at home against Mandan.

The Blues look to get back on track with a doubleheader against Perham on Tuesday.