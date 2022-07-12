K9 assists with arrest and weapons charges south of Bemidji

Lawrence Daniels, of Bemidji, was arrested by deputies

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Weapons charges are filed and a man is arrested with the help of a Beltrami County K9.

Eighteen-year-old Lawrence Daniels, of Bemidji, was arrested for possession of a pistol without a permit, driving without a valid license, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

The Hubbard and Beltrami Sheriff’s Offices responded to a gas station last Friday night, south of Bemidji.

A vehicle there had a pistol sitting on the trunk of a car.

When a deputy did a traffic stop shortly after, a passenger took off running into a swamp.

The gun and the other four people inside were detained.

K9 Rip tracked another gun and a juvenile who ran eventually walked out of the swamp.

Two juvenile males were taken to Northwest Juvenile Center.