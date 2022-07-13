UPDATE: 18-year-old who left campground on Grand Forks Air Force Base, found

Hailey Sullivan has an intellectual disability and responds to the nickname Hei-Hei

UPDATE: Hailey Sullivan was found this afternoon near Gilby, northwest of the base.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old who left her family campground on the Grand Forks Air Force Base earlier this week.

Hailey Sullivan is 5-foot-2 with brown hair and glasses and was wearing blue jeans.

She has an intellectual disability and responds to the nickname Hei-Hei.

A grid search on the installation was conducted and those living in base housing and dorms were asked to check all yards, garages and rooms.

The case has been handed over to the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department.

If you see anyone matching this description, contact local law enforcement or the command post.