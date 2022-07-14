Man Gets Life For Intentionally Running Down A Man In Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Wade Bison is sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for intentionally running down another man in Mandan.

Bison pleaded guilty to murder in the March 21 death of Erwin Geigle.

The 77-year-old man was repeatedly struck in the parking lot of All Seasons Arena complex.

He was there picking up his granddaughter from practice.

Prosecutors say Bison was angry that he had to slam on his brakes when Geigle walked in front of his pickup, so he accelerated and repeatedly ran the man over.